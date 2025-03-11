Travis Perkins boss leaves due to ill health after six-month tenure

Building supplies firm Travis Perkins has launched a search for a new chief executive as it announced Pete Redfern was leaving due to ill health, six months into the role.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 11th Mar 2025, 08:48 BST

Chair Geoff Drabble said the boss had a “brief but promising tenure” at the helm of the company which has “had its issues in recent times”.

He said the board of the company supports his decision to prioritise his health, with the chief stepping down immediately.

Mr Redfern became chief executive in September last year, moving from the top job at house builder Taylor Wimpey.

Building supplies firm Travis Perkins has launched a search for a new chief executive as it announced Pete Redfern was leaving due to ill health, six months into the role.
Building supplies firm Travis Perkins has launched a search for a new chief executive as it announced Pete Redfern was leaving due to ill health, six months into the role. ( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

He was tasked with driving up profits for the group which has been hit hard by a UK housebuilding slump.

Mr Drabble said: “The board and I are very sorry that Pete’s brief but promising tenure as CEO has been brought to a premature conclusion for reasons beyond his and our control, and which none of us had anticipated.

“On a personal level, and on behalf of the board, I would like to thank Pete for his valuable contribution kick-starting the group’s efforts to refocus on the customer experience and re-energise our field operations.

“We have a great business which has had its issues in recent times, but which I am confident can build on its inherent strengths and deliver value for investors and all of its other stakeholders.”

In October, Travis – which also owns the Toolstation chain – cut its yearly profit outlook for the second time in three months after seeing its sales decline.

