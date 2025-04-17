Treasury appoints Simpson Associates to boost cross-government system
The Treasury (HMT) has appointed York-based Simpson Associates to support and improve the running of its online system for central accounting and reporting (OSCAR).
The statement said: “Following a competitive tender process, Simpson Associates was awarded the contract for the provision of OSCAR Application Data and Development Services, which involves managing, operating and developing the platform on behalf of HMT.
“As well as providing support to more than 2,000 platform users, the contract will also see Simpson Associates involved in suggesting and implementing improvements to ensure the efficient running of OSCAR.”
Darren Moors, Commercial Director at Simpson Associates, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this prestigious contract to support and ensure the efficient running of OSCAR.
“Given the key importance of OSCAR as the country’s cross government cash management platform, we are immensely proud that HMT recognised the expertise and skills within the Simpson’s team and have trusted us to manage the system.
“Being appointed by HMT enhances our reputation in public sector and governmental departments and continues our commitment to unlocking the power of data for good.”
