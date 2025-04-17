Treasury appoints Simpson Associates to boost cross-government system

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Treasury (HMT) has appointed York-based Simpson Associates to support and improve the running of its online system for central accounting and reporting (OSCAR).

The statement said: “Following a competitive tender process, Simpson Associates was awarded the contract for the provision of OSCAR Application Data and Development Services, which involves managing, operating and developing the platform on behalf of HMT.

“As well as providing support to more than 2,000 platform users, the contract will also see Simpson Associates involved in suggesting and implementing improvements to ensure the efficient running of OSCAR.”

The Treasury has appointed York-based Simpson Associates to support and improve the running of its online system for central accounting and reporting (OSCAR). ( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Darren Moors, Commercial Director at Simpson Associates, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this prestigious contract to support and ensure the efficient running of OSCAR.

“Given the key importance of OSCAR as the country’s cross government cash management platform, we are immensely proud that HMT recognised the expertise and skills within the Simpson’s team and have trusted us to manage the system.