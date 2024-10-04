Treeton Woods: Plans for Rotherham solar farm to power waste water treatment site

By Danielle Andrews
Published 4th Oct 2024, 14:00 GMT
Plans have been lodged to site a solar farm on green belt land near Treeton Woods in Rotherham.

Downing Renewables has identified 6.6 hectares of land to the north of West Lane in Aughton, owned by Yorkshire Water, for a potential new solar farm.

The scheme is expected to power up to 89 per cent of the energy used at the adjacent Woodhouse Mill waste treatment works.

The applicant has submitted a screening request to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, seeking the authority’s opinion on whether a full environmental impact assessment will be required to appraise any potential environmental ramifications of the project.

Woodhouse Mill

Yorkshire Water is looking to contribute to its net zero pledge by investing approximately £25 million to establish a portfolio of renewable energy projects across Yorkshire.

If approved, the applicants say the solar site will stand for 25 years, after which the installation will be removed and the land reverted back to its original use.

Despite being situated on greenbelt land, developers assert that there are no ‘significant’ environmental or ecological sites within the project’s boundary.

The closest ecological area, Treeton Woods, lies approximately 200 meters northwest of the site.

The site will be made up of approximately 3,000 panels, enclosed within a secure compound with deer-proof fencing.

Residents can comment on the plans until October 15.

