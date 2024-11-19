Trials bike club vows to appeal after controversial plans within ancient woodland thrown out

A trials bike club has vowed to appeal after its controversial bid to extend its course within an ancient woodland was thrown out.

Croft Trials Club has blamed ‘nimbyism’ for hampering the club’s plans at its site in Dalton Woods, south of the River Tees, near Darlington, after dozens of local residents submitted objections.

Club secretary Bob Pickersgill, who owns the land used by club, has also been critical of council officers who he said did not give him enough time to address the issues they raised.

The club applied for retrospective permission for four additional trials sections within the woodland back in 2021.

The sections, later reduced to three, are up two metres wide and between ten and 20 metres long.

They are built using sandstone rock which the applicant said was left at the site from engineering work in the late 19th century.

A second retrospective application was submitted to replace a five-inch drainage pip with a 12-inch pipe in a gully in the woodland.

The applications were both thrown out, however, by members of North Yorkshire Council’s Richmond area planning meeting last week.

Councillors voted against the plans after a planning officer recommended the applications be rejected.

The officer’s report concluded that while the development has public benefits by “improving a sports and recreation facility” these were not “to a wholly exceptional level”.

The report added: “The development is located within an ancient woodland which is a type of irreplaceable habitat and has caused deterioration to this asset both through the construction phase and current operational phase.”

The council received 191 objections and 108 comments in support of the application.

Dalton-on-Tees Parish Council also submitted an objection.

Councillor Jack Lowther, from the parish council, said: “Both residents and councillors have repeatedly raised concerns about these works with Richmondshire District Council and North Yorkshire Council.

“These works have involved hundreds of tonnage of rocks, builders’ rubble, concrete, angle iron, manhole covers, radiators, car and tractor tyres, and concrete pipes being delivered to the site and then engineered into the woodland, the island in the middle of the River Tees and the bed of the river itself to create sections and access points for motorbike trials riders.

“None of this work has had planning permission.”

Several councillors at the meeting also voiced their concerns, including Green Party councillor Kevin Foster.

He said: “The ancient woodland is very, very special to the area and to me personally.

“Although North Yorkshire Council likes to support business it can’t be at the cost of countryside and ancient woodland.”

After the meeting, Mr Pickersgill spoke of his disappointment at the decision and criticised the council for not having an understand of what the club did.

“The report says it’s motocross and they think we’re having races, not trails bike riding.

“We’ve been here 40 years and we’ve had no issues at all until one recent neighbour moved in.

“It’s just nimbyism — that’s what it comes down to.”

Mr Pickersgill said the discussions with council officers at Richmondshire and now North Yorkshire Council had been going on for four years.

“We’ve had five planning officers on the case in that time.

“The last two officers have recommended approval, but then it got switched to a new officer at the last minute.

“I didn’t know it was recommended for refusal until I went onto the portal.

“That was only days before the planning meeting. I’ve no opportunity to engage and no opportunity to address the issues with her.”