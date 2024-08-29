Tributes paid to inspirational business leader Paul Webb of Synectics
The statement said: “Paul joined Synectics in 2004 and was appointed chief executive officer in 2015.
"He has been instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction and driving its ongoing financial progress.
“The company's board of directors, the management team and all his other colleagues wish to pay tribute to his outstanding service and contribution to Synectics.”
The board has appointed Amanda Larnder, Synectics' Chief Financial Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.
The statement added: “She will be supported by the company's non-executive directors, who collectively bring a wealth of industry, capital markets and executive experience.”
Amanda Larnder, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, commented: "It is with great shock and sadness that I learned of Paul's passing.
"His passion and dedication to Synectics and its people were second to none, and he was extremely proud of the achievements of the team.
"Paul's support and advice were extremely valuable to me, and it is a great privilege to have known him; he will be dearly missed by all.
“On behalf of the board and all my colleagues at Synectics, we send our thoughts and condolences to Paul's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."
Synectics is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance systems that help protect people, property, communities, and assets around the world. The company, which has its head office in Sheffield, provides solutions for markets where security and surveillance are critical to operations. These include gaming, oil and gas, public space, transport, and critical infrastructure.
Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor, who frequently interviewed Mr Webb, said: “We are devastated to hear of Paul’s passing.
"He was a lovely, charming, humble man and a truly inspirational business leader.
"He was always a friendly, passionate and engaging interviewee who clearly cared deeply about Synectics and everybody associated with it. He was rightly proud of the role he had played in creating skilled, long term jobs to provide a boost for the local economy. Our thoughts are with Paul’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.”
