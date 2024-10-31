Tributes paid to inspirational lawyer Peter Smart of Walker Morris who once worked as roadie with Rolling Stones

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Smart, who had a four decade career at the Leeds firm, passed away on Monday after a short illness.

A straight-talking and flamboyant character, he joined the then relatively small practice of Walker Morris & Coles as a trainee solicitor in the 1970s, qualified in 1979 and became a partner a year later.

He went on to head the firm’s corporate department while also becoming managing partner, finance partner and marketing partner and then executive chairman for nine years until 2010 when he became a consultant to the firm.

Peter Smart, who had a four decade career at the Leeds firm, passed away on Monday after a short illness. (Photo supplied by family of Peter Smart)

During this period Walker Morris took on the pre-eminent and long-standing Leeds legal giants such as Simpson Curtis (now Pinsent Masons), Booth and Co (now Addleshaw Goddard), Hepworth and Chadwick (now Eversheds Sutherland) and Dibb Lupton & Co (now DLA Piper) and went on to compete with the so-called ‘Magic Circle’ London headquartered multinational law firms while remaining in one office in Leeds.

Mr Smart is survived by his wife Glenys, children Lauren, Tamsin and Ben and six grandchildren.

Unlike many of his contemporaries in the legal profession, he did not set out to be a lawyer and, aged 18, went off travelling to rock festivals around Europe before living in a cave in Greece for three months and then got a job as a roadie doing lighting for rock bands where he toured with The Rolling Stones, Joni Mitchell and Curved Air.

His family said: “Walker Morris became central to Peter’s identity. He took incredible pride in those phenomenal lawyers who, over time, helped to grow the firm themselves, or who dispersed across the globe and drove forward other top legal practices.

“Over his 40-year Walker Morris career Peter was often known as much for his beard and swept back hair as he was his place within the firm. He was, from time-to-time, known as ‘Aslan’, by junior Walker Morris staff!