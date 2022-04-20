Trinity Leeds owner to help small retailers move into prime shopping centre as retail landscape changes

The owner of Trinity Leeds has launched a new strategy to help more independent retailers move into the shopping centre following a five-month trial.

Landsec, which is used to working with the centre’s big retail names including Primark, Boots and M&S, said it decided to make the changes due to the ‘deep-rooted structural shifts’ in the retail and hospitality industry.

There are four new leasing packages on offer, designed to reflect the fact that with many smaller businesses starting out online, a traditional, one-size-fits-all leasing model is no longer fit for purpose.

The Platform, Platform+, Home and Spotlight options range from one-day to three-year leases.

They will be available exclusively for retailers at Trinity Leeds prior to rolling out across Landsec’s national portfolio later this year.

Nik Porter, head of retail brand management at Landsec, inset, said: “It’s no secret that the retail and hospitality industry has witnessed deep-rooted structural shifts in recent years and the requirements around physical space have changed dramatically.

“With many smaller local businesses starting out online, a traditional, one-size-fits-all leasing model is no longer fit for purpose.

“Our new products reflect this new reality by providing something for brands of all shapes and sizes – from digital natives looking to ‘test the waters’, through to large, established names wanting to inject new energy into their brand experience.”

He added: “The product launch supports Landsec’s strategy - focused on major retail destinations, placing the guest experience at the heart of what we do.

“It’s also in line with our new partnership, insight-led approach; built on closer, more collaborative relationships with brands, ensuring we create value for everyone.”

Landsec said it aims to forge partnerships with local independent retailers to increase the levels of accessibility to physical retail space for smaller businesses.

The Platform product, designed with these smaller retailers in mind, has already been trialled with local business Curated Makers, and Kick Game at Trinity Leeds. It hopes to double the figure to four by the end of the year.

The one million sq ft shopping centre is home to more than 120 retailers, food & drink and leisure operators.

By supporting smaller independent retailers to take up physical space, Landsec believes it can create greater value for all retail partners by offering a more diverse experience for visitors.

Megan Jones, founder of Curated Makers, a store featuring products from independent makers, creators and artists across Yorkshire, said: “The Platform package has been a real game-changer for Curated Makers.

“It’s given us both flexibility and prime space in a busy, central location - a luxury many independents don’t get to enjoy this early on.

“What we offer is so different to what others bring to Trinity - we’re completely novel and are attracting new visitors, which means everyone is able to benefit.”

She added: “We’ve already extended our lease and have been able to grow our partnership with Landsec as we grow as a business.