Trio of award short listings for Yorkshire law firm

Yorkshire based LCF Law is a finalist in three categories at this year’s prestigious Yorkshire Legal Awards.

This year The Yorkshire Legal Awards celebrates its 26th anniversary of bringing together the region’s legal community to recognise and celebrate its many achievements. The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Thursday 9th October 2025 at New Dock Hall in Leeds.

LCF Law’s disputes team are shortlisted for the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Award, and LCF Residential, which is LCF Law’s specialist conveyancing division, is a finalist for the Residential Property Award.

In addition, Ann Christian, a personal law solicitor in the firm’s Ilkley office, is shortlisted for the Private Client Award.

LCF Law's managing partner, Ragan Montgomery

All three awards are aimed at teams or individuals that demonstrate high levels of dedication to clients and use innovation in their provision of legal services. As well as exploring recent cases that demonstrate the capabilities, commitment and calibre of the lawyers, the awards also look at how they are making a positive difference in the wider community.

LCF Law’s managing partner, Ragan Montgomery, said: “To be shortlisted for three awards, that span our disputes, personal and residential disciplines is a major achievement.

“Crucially, it also highlights the level of expertise in our team and the quality of the services that we offer to all types of clients, throughout Yorkshire and beyond.”