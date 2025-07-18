Trio of awards for Yorkshire apprentice decorators

Three apprentices from Yorkshire have won national awards recognising their skill in painting and decorating.

The trio – who all work for Alfred Bagnall and Sons Ltd, headquartered in Cleckheaton – were invited to the Premier Trophy Awards, hosted by national trade body the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA), after taking part in the Association’s Apprentice of the Year competition.

Owen Sheldon, a student at Leeds College of Building, was named Senior Apprentice of the Year 2025. He placed second in the Junior category last year and was delighted to have successfully gained the title of Senior winner this year.

Owen said: “I was speechless. It was genuinely amazing. The amount of pride I felt in myself, my tutors, my company – I can’t thank everyone enough for what they’ve done for me.

Faith receives her accolade at the PDA Premier Trophy Awards

“I want to thank Bagnalls, they’re a great company to work for and the PDA – it’s a great competition and I’m proud to have been part of it.”

The three apprentices were among 16 top scorers from five regional heats across England, Scotland and Wales to make it through to the Grand Final in Doncaster.

Both stages of the competition involve a six-hour challenge designed to test their precision, stamina and skill in scaling up, measuring out and precisely painting a complex design within the time given.

Faith Loynes, who also attends Leeds College of Building, was runner-up in the Junior category. She said: “I’m feeling pretty proud of myself right now. It feels a bit unreal, it’s hard to believe that we’re part of this huge event celebrating painters and decorators.

Emily receives the CEO Recognition & Achievement Award at the PDA Premier Trophy Awards

“I would say to other apprentices that they shouldn’t worry about winning, just go into the competition for the experience and the fun of it. It’s been a brilliant experience for me.”

The work produced at the regional heats and Grand Final was judged by Andrew Davis of the Association of Painting Craft Teachers (APCT) and Neil Ogilvie, Chief Executive of the PDA.

Neil Ogilvie said: “The PDA’s Apprentice of the Year competition is a demanding but ultimately rewarding experience for people learning the skills required for a career in colour.

“Apprentices are challenged to accurately scale up and precisely paint a complex design which tests their knowledge and skill in the craft, and we know they value the experience of both taking part in the competition and attending the awards ceremony in London.

Owen is named Senior Apprentice of the Year 2025 at the PDA Premier Trophy Awards

“Owen and Faith were top scorers regionally and nationally, and I congratulate them both wholeheartedly on the outstanding work that has won them this recognition as part of the PDA Apprentice of the Year 2025 competition.”

Neil Ogilvie also awarded a special CEO Recognition & Achievement Award which is presented to a contestant who shows a commitment to improvement, an impressive level of professionalism or qualities that uphold the high standards of the trade.

This award was presented to Emily Roberts, a Bagnalls apprentice studying at York College.

Emily said: “To be recognised by the PDA and by Neil Ogilvie is truly an honour.

“Before joining Bagnalls I was studying painting and decorating full time at York College with my tutors Martin Atkinson and Thomas Hicks, who I would like to thank very much for their endless support and guidance. I never would have made it this far without them!

“I was nominated by Martin for the full-time student college construction awards last year which introduced me to Andrew Holt from Bagnalls.

“When I started my apprenticeship 10 months ago, I never would have imagined that I’d be in London less than a year later accepting the CEO Recognition & Achievement Award!

“Massive thanks to Neil, the PDA and everyone at Bagnalls for their encouragement and support!”

Neil Ogilvie added: “I created the CEO award because occasionally there is a competitor that might be half a point away from the top three places in their category but has demonstrated some exceptional quality either in their work, attitude or commitment to the craft.

“This year, I felt that Emily was the clear candidate for this award.”

The Apprentice of the Year competition was sponsored by Purdy, CITB and Johnstone’s Trade and winners received their awards at the PDA’s prestigious Premier Trophy Awards held at Plaisterers’ Hall in London.