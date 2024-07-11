Trio of deals landed as former aircraft production base marks major milestone after pivot to business park

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three completed property deals come 10 years after the sale and part leaseback that ended the site’s exclusivity as a BAE Systems site.

The historic home to the Hawk jet was opened up to new occupiers when the defence giant significantly reduced its East Yorkshire footprint in 2014.

The 79-acre East Yorkshire site features production and storage units as well as offices. It has undergone a significant upgrade, and provides a link to the park’s pioneering past with buildings named Bluebird, Firebrand and Hawk, after aircraft developed at the base.

Cablescan and Supercraft have made long-term commitments to the site, with seven-and-a-half and nine-and-a-half year deals respectively. Both work in the defence arena.

Also arriving on site has been Pure Renewables on a three-year deal.

Paul Brustad, director of Citivale, asset manager for Westcore, said: “We hope the engineering excellence and innovation fostered over a century at Brough will act as inspiration and a stimulus for prospective new tenants at Humber Enterprise Park.”

Westcore acquired Humber Enterprise Park in 2019. BAE Systems committed to a further 10 years on a substantial part of the site last year. It is home to the company’s Centre for Digital Engineering Excellence, spanning 500,000 sq ft.