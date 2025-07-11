Trio of new recruits to drive up occupancy at Department as workspace expands

Popular hybrid workspace, Department, has introduced a trio of new recruits to help cement its position as the number one flexible working location in Leeds.

Following last month’s launch of a new 3,860 sq ft floor at the four-storey waterside location, Clare Moorhouse has joined Department as Head of Marketing, responsible for its Leeds Dock, Manchester and London locations.

Clare has over 20 years’ experience in digital marketing, running Moorhouse Digital for the past 10 years. Prior to starting her own agency, she worked as Marketing Manager for CoStar Group and Cluttons in London.

Commenting on her role, Clare said: “I’ll be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies that maximise occupancy rates across Department's inventory, leveraging my agency experience and property industry knowledge to generate leads, raise brand awareness, and increase member retention. We’re seeing more and more people return to the office, so it’s up to us to lead the way when it comes to offering a whole new work-from-office experience.”

Clare is joined by Nicole Santos, who has joined Department as Community Associate, and El Leetham, who has taken on the role of Community Lead.

Nicole’s remit is to maximise the guest experience at Department Leeds Dock, supporting daily operations and leading community outreach efforts, while El is responsible for community engagement and planning events that cater to members, acting as their first point of contact.

El said: “Department Leeds is expanding rapidly, and it’s my mission to ensure all our members, old and new, get the most out of their time at Department through events, experience, and opportunity.”

Department Leeds Dock opened in February 2023 as a flexible workspace, wellness and social destination for media, creative and digital businesses. It offers coworking, private offices and creative studios, as well as a popular European style café bar and restaurant, Fearns, on the ground floor.

This summer, it has expanded on to a second floor to accommodate growing demand, with facilities including a private 60-seat cinema, event space with a bar, podcast facilities and more working and social areas.