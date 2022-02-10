Triton secures contract to build 'last mile' logistics scheme in Birstall

The speculative development includes four units with space from 2,723 sq ft up to 36,383 sq ft at the well-established Norquest Industrial Estate in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

Mileway is the largest owner and manager of ‘last mile’ logistics real estate assets in Europe. All its real estate properties are located within close proximity to Europe’s major cities, shortening the ‘last mile’ to allow faster delivery of goods and services.

Norquest Industrial Estate will add to Mileway’s 2.5 million sq ft in the north of England. Mileway’s portfolio across the UK totals approximately 4.7 million sq ft across more than 720 assets. The properties are occupied by domestic and international household names including Amazon, FedEx and Boots.

Triton Construction has secured a contract to build a new industrial scheme for last mile logistics real estate company, Mileway.

The brownfield site, designated for employment use, is strategically located close to junction 27 of the M62 and has the potential to create up to 150 new jobs.

Planning consent was granted in July 2021 and Triton has already started site preparation with anticipated completion by the end of summer 2022.

Paul Clarkson, managing director at Triton Construction, said: “The site, formerly an ambulance depot, needed some remediation.