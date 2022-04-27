Trojan Baths founder Maurice Mosley dies at the age of 92

Mr Mosley spent half of his life manufacturing top quality baths and today the company he founded in Huddersfield in 1975 boasts a 180 strong team.

In his 47 years, Maurice weathered many storms, from national recessions to factory fires, yet remained resolute in securing jobs his desire to produce top quality baths, here in the

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK.

Maurice Mosley has died at the age of 92.

His sons and current co-owners Adam and David Mosley said: “We are devastated at the loss of our beloved Dad, but we are extremely proud of all he achieved in his lifetime.

"Today Hartford Holdings owns a range of brands, from Trojan Baths, to Mantaleda Bathrooms, Thomas Crapper and Traymate, employing 243 people over a number of sites in the UK. "We are one of the largest and most respected bath manufacturers in Europe; an industry brand that people trust and admire. And we really must thank our Dad for this.

"Over the years he fought extremely hard to retain jobs in Yorkshire and truly believed in British manufacturing. He was and will continue to be a true inspiration to us both, as we

continue to drive the business forward, with Dad’s ethics underpinning everything we do.

"Dad was still coming into the office at 90 years old and whilst he had not been directly involved since 2012, he still had an opinion on everything – he was a true gentleman and we

believe that the industry has lost one of its founding greats."

Having been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018 Maurice passed away of natural causes on Saturday April 23/