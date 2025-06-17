Trojan marks 50 years of innovation and excellence in bathroom design

British bath manufacturer Trojan is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking a successful legacy of manufacturing high quality bathroom products.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-run business was established by Maurice Mosley in Huddersfield in 1975. From modest beginnings, Trojan has grown to become a 206-strong workforce in 2025, with operations across four sites in West Yorkshire.

Now one of the largest acrylic bath manufacturers in Europe with an international customer base, Trojan specialises in volume manufacturing baths, with a capacity to produce 8,000 baths a week on one shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bath manufacturer marked its half century with a celebration for colleagues and their partners at The John Smiths Stadium in Huddersfield on 6 June. The evening included a three-course meal, special entertainment from comedian Colin Manford, a magician and photo opportunities.

David Mosley, Managing Director of Trojan, with colleagues on the factory floor

David Mosley, managing director at Trojan, said: “I am immensely proud to celebrate this huge milestone in Trojan’s journey, driving forward the legacy started by my dad 50 years ago. As a business, we have weathered many storms over the years – from an arson attack in 1977, to the pandemic, not to mention three recessions and a number of financial thefts – but have always come back stronger with the support of our dedicated team and loyal customers.

“We have plans to further develop our shower tray and accessible bathing ranges with more investment, new product innovations and a greater manufacturing capacity. We are committed to long-term success and employment without anxiety, ensuring that future generations of our community continue to benefit from the values and principles that have driven us for five decades. Here’s to many more years of bath manufacturing excellence!”

Trojan manufactures a wide range of bathroom products to cater to every customer – from walk-in baths to gel coat shower trays and wellness systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A significant move for the business in recent years was the acquisition of Traymate Products Ltd, which enabled it to supply design-led minimalist shower trays into the market. Traymate was fully absorbed into Trojan in January 2024 alongside a planned, costed and Group-funded investment programme of £750k.

Traymate, previously located in Essex, has been relocated to a new site in Longwood, Huddersfield, close to the firm’s existing manufacturing facility and consists of a 46,000-square-foot building on a three-acre site. The transition to Yorkshire created 26 new jobs, consolidating operations and capitalising on Trojan's extensive manufacturing infrastructure.

Having surpassed the 50-year milestone, Trojan plans to continue its legacy of growth, providing high-quality, innovative products while remaining true to its family values and commitment to customer satisfaction.