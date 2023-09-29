The Leeds-based firm signed a 10-year lease at the Sunny Bank Mills complex in Farsley and will host year-round shows at the Old Woollen venue.

Dick Bonham, a director of Trouble At Mill, said: “This is tremendous news for us. Having worked with Sunny Bank Mills to develop the offer at the Old Woollen, we’re delighted to make this a permanent move. The next year is our biggest and best yet, with double the amount of shows and some familiar household names visiting Farsley.”

The Old Woollen, situated in the heart of the restored complex, includes a mix of music, comedy, theatre and the spoken word.

Trouble at Mill team, with John and William Gaunt of Sunny Bank Mills. Left to right: John Gaunt, Dick Bonham, Choque Hosein , Howard Bradley and William Gaunt. Picture by Giles Rocholl

Mr Bonham added: “The Old Woollen is incredibly flexible and dynamic space that has already seen us host famous names like John Lydon’s Public Image Limited, Shaun Ryder, Mark Radcliffe, Gary Delaney, The Great British Sewing Bee’s Esme Young and legendary TV historian Lucy Worsley.

“The setting at the Old Woollen is ideal for providing all our acts and audiences with a warm welcome. As well as the main room, we are leasing the beautiful Old Engine Room, which gives us a stylish base to work from and doubles as one of the best Green Rooms in the business.

“Our story started at the mill nearly a decade ago in 2014 with the Trouble At Mill pop-up nights, which took place in another Sunny Bank building – now demolished. All we had then were a few trestle tables, some old chairs from a church, blankets to keep out the cold, a pop-up bar and some hearty homemade tucker. It’s incredible to see how far things have some since then.”

William Gaunt said: “We are delighted to welcome Trouble At Mill to Sunny Bank on a permanent basis. This move will strengthen our relationship and ensure that the Old Woollen has one of the most exciting and eclectic arts programmes in the Leeds area.”