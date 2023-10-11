'Troubling time' for North's job market as permanent appointments fall

The latest KPMG and REC, UK Report on Jobs: North of England survey signalled continued weak market conditions in September, with permanent staff appointments falling solidly.

The report is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to around 150 recruitment and employment consultancies in the North of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seasonally adjusted Permanent Placements Index signalled a solid decline in the number of people placed into permanent roles across the North of England in September, posting below the neutral 50.0 mark for a third consecutive month.

Euan West has commented on the findings

Cautious hiring policies were cited by recruiters as a factor driving the downturn, although others commented on sluggish market conditions. But the fall was softer than the one recorded in August.

Euan West, Office Senior Partner for Leeds at KPMG, said: “These findings depict the continuation of a troubling time for the region’s job market, with a combination of business and candidate caution amid the ongoing economic uncertainty among the reasons for a third consecutive dip in permanent appointments. However, there are also green shoots both with the increase in temporary billings for the first time in five months, and the rise in available staff resulting in pay pressures cooling at least for the time being.

“It will be interesting to see if these trends continue, and whether inflation rates edging lower will mean an improvement in the outlook of employers and jobseekers in the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of the REC, said: “Employers tell us they are feeling better about themselves as the year moves on, and today’s data does suggest the possibility of a turnaround in hiring over the next few months.