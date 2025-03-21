True flexibility around work is more meaningful than four-day week claims: Jonny Rosenblatt

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The problem isn’t the number of days in the office; it’s the idea that everyone should work the same way. The reality is that many employees who are switching to a four-day workweek will still find themselves cramming five days worth of work into a shorter timeframe. That isn’t really progress, it’s just a new way of squeezing productivity out of workers and calling it ‘flexibility’.

In Leeds, the conversation around work is evolving rapidly. With nearly 34 per cent of residents working from home, one of the highest rates in West Yorkshire, it’s clear that ‘set in stone’ office structures are becoming less relevant. Rather than blanket policies like the four-day week, the focus should be on genuine flexibility, allowing employees to choose how, when, and where they work best, while fostering real-life connections that drive collaboration, innovation, and a sense of belonging.

We believe the future of work is about creating environments that make people want to show up. Our Leeds location, Park House by Spacemade, is designed for exactly that, offering 24/7 access, flexible working, and the ability to use the office on your terms.

Jonny Rosenblatt shares his expert insight

No one wants to be told to work four days or five, what they want is autonomy over their own productivity.

It is time to ditch the outdated idea of massive, half-empty offices, and rethink the workplace.

‘Rightsizing’ traditional desk spaces in favour of meeting rooms, collaboration hubs, and informal breakout spaces isn’t just more cost-effective, it’s what modern professionals actually want in their space. Why keep paying for large empty spaces when a more adaptive model creates better results?

The real conversation should be about flexibility. Hybrid working is already becoming the norm, with many Leeds-based companies allowing employees to mix remote and office work.

This shift should be embraced, not resisted. Let’s change our focus from debating four-day versus five-day workweeks and instead create workspaces that truly support everyone.

Whether through day passes, dedicated desks, or communal spaces designed for collaboration, we’re giving professionals the tools to manage their own workloads, in their own time. We believe people can and should be trusted to decide how they work best.

The future of work isn’t about dedicated structures, it’s about giving people the freedom to work in a way that actually makes sense. The four-day work week might make headlines, but it’s not the change we need. A truly flexible, dynamic approach to work is where the conversation should be headed.

Additionally, businesses should consider how work-life balance extends beyond office hours.

Encouraging work where employees can complete tasks in their own time rather than adhering to set schedules, could drive even greater productivity. When companies trust their teams to manage their own time, the results speak for themselves.

We also need to recognise that different industries require different approaches. What works for a tech startup may not necessarily work for a healthcare company. Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach, organisations should engage with their employees to understand their needs and provide tailored solutions.

True progress isn’t about reducing the number of days worked, it’s about rethinking work entirely. The goal should be to create workplaces that empower people, rather than simply regulating them.