Trust Electric Heating: Yorkshire-based firm set for US expansion
In a significant milestone for the company, Trust Electric Heating has been accepted onto New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)’s Scale For ClimateTech development programme.
The acceptance follows a successful two-week visit to the USA, where Trust Electric Heating's leadership engaged with American business leaders, investors, and government agencies.
Fiona Conor, managing director of Garforth-headquartered Trust Electric Heating, said: “We are very excited about the potential of growing our business within the US. Our visit was eye opening in helping us to understand the potential of our heating solutions within the American market.
"While tariffs can initially seem like a barrier, they also encourage businesses to set up operations within the US. The tax and funding incentives available to manufacturers are appealing and can significantly offset the initial costs associated with expansion."
Trust Electric Heating said its expansion into the US will not come at the expense of its UK operations. The company plans to maintain and increase its workforce at its Garforth factory