Trusted Partner status for Yorkshire PR agency

Yorkshire PR and communications agency Partners PR has deepened its reach in the UK manufacturing sector with a new partnership.

The British Manufacturing Consortium brings together manufacturing, engineering, processing, automation, control equipment, and associated companies to network and share expertise and best practice.

Partners PR has been accepted as a Trusted Partner to the network, to provide a PR and communications sounding board for members as well as building relationships in the sector.

BMC Director Claire Taylor Foster says, “We are delighted that Partners PR is joining our Trusted Partner network. Our eligibility is extremely strict as our organisation is focused on its members and our partners are there to support that membership. Karen and her team came highly recommended, and we are sure that they will be of huge benefit to our member organisations where, often, PR is not a skill they have in house.”

Partners Senior Account Manager, Cherelle Jones and Co-Owner, Karen Tinkler

Partners PR co-owner Karen Tinkler adds, “We’re excited to join the British Manufacturing Consortium, bringing over three decades of experience of helping manufacturing businesses use PR to grow, attract and retain talent, build value, and communicate well in a crisis to safeguard their reputation.

“The concept of sharing expertise and best practice is one we wholeheartedly support, and our team will be happy to share the latest PR and communications thinking to help BMC members. “And, as luck would have it, we timed our arrival to coincide with the network’s annual lunch in London this month. It was a fabulous event, which gave us the opportunity to meet existing members and other Trusted Partners.”