TSB: Famous brand could disappear from high streets in £2.65bn Santander takeover deal
Sabadell, the Spanish owner of TSB, said last month it was considering a sale of the UK business amid efforts to stop itself being subject to a hostile takeover.
Santander said it “intends to integrate TSB in the Santander Group” as part of the deal, which needs to be agreed at a shareholder vote.
The move would create the UK’s third largest bank by the number of personal current accounts.
TSB runs around 175 branches across the UK and employs more than 5,000 people, while rival Santander runs 349 branches and has around 18,000 staff.
Both lenders have cut their number of sites in recent years as many customers have shifted to online banking.
The deal will raise fears of further job cuts and branch closures across the combined group. In a presentation to analysts, Santander said it plans a “rationalisation” of the overall branch network and structure, with aims to look at “overlaps” involving properties.
It comes a decade after Sabadell bought TSB for £1.7bn to gain a foothold in the UK, a year after Lloyds had spun off TSB in a stock market float. In May, TSB saw first-quarter profits nearly double thanks to cost-cutting and improved mortgage lending ahead of April’s stamp duty deadline.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.