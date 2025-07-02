TSB: Famous brand could disappear from high streets in £2.65bn Santander takeover deal

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sabadell, the Spanish owner of TSB, said last month it was considering a sale of the UK business amid efforts to stop itself being subject to a hostile takeover.

Santander said it “intends to integrate TSB in the Santander Group” as part of the deal, which needs to be agreed at a shareholder vote.

The move would create the UK’s third largest bank by the number of personal current accounts.

The TSB brand could vanish from UK high streets after rival Santander agreed to buy the lender for £2.65 billion, amid fears the deal could lead to branch closures. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

TSB runs around 175 branches across the UK and employs more than 5,000 people, while rival Santander runs 349 branches and has around 18,000 staff.

Both lenders have cut their number of sites in recent years as many customers have shifted to online banking.

The deal will raise fears of further job cuts and branch closures across the combined group. In a presentation to analysts, Santander said it plans a “rationalisation” of the overall branch network and structure, with aims to look at “overlaps” involving properties.

