Tunley Environmental: Leeds-based sustainability consultancy set for American expansion
Tunley was founded in Leeds in 2018 and employs 20 peopIe. The firm’s US client base accounts for a third of its $1.6m (£1.26m) turnover.
The company’s founder, Dr Will Beer, described Chicago as “perfect” for the company’s American base.
He said: “Tunley is growing in America and the time is right to set up a company here in one of the best cities in America - Chicago.
“We’ve visited Chicago a lot and have been impressed by the welcome we’ve received and networks where we can grow like the Chicago Propeller Club and the American Great Lakes Ports Association.
"Chicago is also brilliantly located at the crossroads of America where there is a big demand for our services. And we’re already working with a number of major ports on the Great Lakes helping them to decarbonize.
Dr Breer added that the firm plans to expand more broadly across America’s costal and inland ports.
Tunley’s client base currently includes ports such as Detroit and Indiana.
Chicago Propeller Club president Chris Carr said: “Tunley has already proven to be a great partner to Chicago and the region with its work here and support for the Chicago Propeller Club. We’re excited to have them as a permanent presence here."
