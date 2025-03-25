Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The caution comes alongside the company’s Spring 2025 UK Construction Market Intelligence report, which found that tender price inflation (TPI) – a way of measuring trends in contractor pricing levels – in the industry is not set to fall, despite inflation on the price of construction materials having eased from the previous record highs.

Turner & Townsend is forecasting that TPI rates over the next three years will remain relatively unchanged.

The warnings also come as the UK government looks to boost development across real estate and infrastructure.

Turner & Townsend, has cautioned construction firms not to let skills “go to waste”. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Five years on from the pandemic, construction’s share of the UK labour force is currently at a record low, with sector employment down 3.4 percent year on year. The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) estimates that the average age of a UK construction worker is now over 50 – suggesting a looming drop off of workers due to retirement.

Michael Grace, director and strategic lead for Yorkshire at Turner & Townsend said: “Recent announcements, from the Planning & Infrastructure Bill to anticipated industrial strategies, highlight the vital role of the construction sector in achieving Yorkshire's economic and social objectives. Yet various challenges continue to threaten our ability to meet these goals.

“Five years after the Covid-19 disruption, employment in our sector continues to decline. To combat this, we must rethink talent acquisition, embracing diverse disciplines, backgrounds, and skills to build a modern, digitally enabled, and innovative construction workforce for Yorkshire's future.”

Due to the latest figures from its report, Turner & Townsend said it is now calling on firms to focus on consolidating and improving the skills they have, while also “laying the groundwork for future talent”.

The firm said this should include teaching new skills for the future to existing workforces, and retraining employees into specialisms that better match current demand, such as digital skills and expertise in modern methods of construction. It added that must also be done to improve retention.

The news comes after West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce earlier this week wrote to Education Secretary, Bridget Philipson, calling on the Government to address the “crisis” surrounding a lack of construction skills in the UK workforce.

The chamber said it fears the lack of construction skills could lead to a “breakdown in future UK infrastructure projects”.