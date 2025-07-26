Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Educated in Sheffield, Sargent joined Turner & Townsend as a project manager in Yorkshire, working on a string of major projects across the region before eventually being promoted to managing director of the firm’s UK Real Estate arm.

As Sargent speaks to The Yorkshire Post, the firm’s plans to expand even further are in full swing, with a target to double its headcount in Yorkshire to over 1,000 in the next few years. This comes in a region which, according to Sargent, is ripe for investment.

“If you go back to when I started, we were a UK business with a bit of international work,” he says, speaking from Turner & Townsend’s Sheffield office.

Chris Sargent is managing director of UK Real Estate at Turner & Townsend. Photo: Piranha Photography

“So I've seen the transformation of the business from a UK-focussed regional business to a real global service provider. Over the last few years, we’ve really seen an acceleration of that. Globally we’re now a £5bn turnover company and £1bn in the UK, headquartered in Leeds.”

Founded in Darlington by Cornelius Turner and Francis Ing in 1964, Turner & Townsend describes itself as a “global leader” in programme, project and cost and commercial management. The firm has been involved in some of Yorkshire’s most ambitious and notable projects in recent years.

The company worked on the Better Barnsley project, which saw a major regeneration of Barnsley’s town centre, and is working on the Our Cultural Heart project in Kirklees and Huddersfield, a scheme aiming to “breathe new life” into the area.

Turner & Townsend has also been involved in Sheffield’s major £470m Heart of the City project, designed to transform the city centre with new office space, homes, restaurants and shops.

Another of its key projects is the Leeds mass transit scheme, on which the firm is a delivery partner for the first phase. Led by West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the first phase of the mass transit scheme will aim to set up trams to connect communities between Leeds and Bradford, as well as from South Leeds to the city centre.

“We’re really proud of what we do in the region, and proud of the impact of some of the transformational projects and programmes we’re supporting,” says Sargent.

“I think a big part of our growth has been around these major programmes, and we've got a really influential role. I want to make sure we really maximise the opportunity for the region and the impact we can have.

“We have a big team supporting the Leeds mass transit scheme, which we’re really proud of. We delivered the Sheffield Supertram back in the day, so light rail has always been at the heart of what we do.”

Still a “proud Sheffieldman”, Sargent has worked on some of Turner & Townsend’s major Yorkshire projects from his early days with the firm.

His work has also taken him across the UK in different roles, as well as into the UAE to support Turner & Townsend’s business abroad.

“I used to work across Sheffield and Leeds after I first joined around the year 2000,” he says.

“I was a project manager for the Brewery Wharfe project, which was one of my first bigger projects, just as city living was taking off. I also did a significant amount for the University of Sheffield on things like their 4,000-bed student village.”

One of the main areas of growth for Turner & Townsend over recent months has been data centres.

Last year, Technology Secretary Peter Kyle announced that UK data centres would be classified as Critical National Infrastructure. The need for such centres has risen over recent years due to the skyrocketing use of AI, with the market size reportedly set to grow to around £26bn by 2032.

This growth, according to Sargent, also could create major opportunities for Yorkshire.

“We’ve seen data centres become a really high-growth market for us, and we expect to continue to see that grow.” he says.

“I think in Yorkshire, we’re seeing some positive news stories around that, for example Haworth, with their sale of a parcel of land at Skeleton Grange for a data centre.

“The positive thing is the potential for that data centre investment to continue to move north, and take advantage of some of that infrastructure we have. I think some of the old industrial sites in the region, and the old industrial bases, could be well positioned to take advantage of some of that investment.

“You could see a scenario where some of the old industry locations have access to some of the power and infrastructure that may be required for these newer industries. I think it's a good opportunity, and an opportunity we’re well positioned for.”

Sargent also sees a string of other potential growth opportunities for the region he calls home.

Praising the work of the region’s local authorities, Sargent is optimistic for the future of Yorkshire, seeing it as a region primed for investment.

“I believe that we’ve got to secure and take the opportunities that are in front of us,” he says.

"I think what we’ve seen is some of the local authorities in the region being bolder in the active roles they’re taking. Sheffield and Kirklees have been good examples of how the public sector have taken a driving role in regeneration, and ultimately that brings future private sector investment.

