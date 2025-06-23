Turning the tide: West Yorkshire duo join forces to tackle engineering skills gap

In a bold move to tackle the region’s engineering skills shortage head-on, Brighouse-based West Yorkshire Manufacturing Services (WYMS) has teamed up with Elland based Machine Tool powerhouse Colchester Machine Tool Solutions to launch a series of short-format engineering courses focused on developing real, hands-on skills.

In direct response to the industry's call for flexible and more affordable alternatives to traditional long-term courses and apprenticeships, the organisations have joined forces to develop a range of half-day training modules in manual and CNC machining.

The courses, covering manual turning and milling, as well as CNC turning and milling, are delivered at three levels: Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced. Uniquely, the programmes are modular, so participants and employers can pick the most relevant sessions for their needs, making them ideal for upskilling experienced staff and onboarding new talent.

Mark Lewis, CEO at WYMS says the courses make high-quality technical training more accessible than ever before: “Too often, companies are forced to choose between lengthy qualifications or doing without. These practical, focused courses are designed to be consumable and accessible, addressing the real needs of local manufacturers.

Jonathan Wright (Managing Director of Colchester Machine Tools Solutions), Mark Lewis (CEO of WYMS), Trevor Moore (Trainer/Facilitator)

“This collaboration is about helping businesses boost productivity, safety, and workforce versatility. With a strong focus on core manual skills, the programme lays a solid foundation for more advanced CNC techniques, highlighting the importance of understanding the basics before mastering more complex methodology. This approach makes for a more skilled and adaptable workforce to help futureproof the manufacturing sector.”

The courses will be delivered by Trevor Moore of Colchester Machine Tool Solutions, an expert engineer and trainer with over 40 years of hands-on industry experience. They are currently being piloted with engineers from WKW Precision Engineering in Halifax, and will be open to manufacturers across the UK, including colleges and universities to prepare the next generation for careers in engineering.

Richard Booth, Operations Manager at WKW says: “At WKW Precision Engineering Ltd, we recognise the importance of technical training in today’s competitive subcontract machining industry. While academic programs provide foundational knowledge; they often lack real-world skills. Technical Engineering Training Modules address this gap by equipping apprentices with essential skills needed from day one.

“Focusing on machining techniques and industry specific needs, these modules ensure apprentices are prepared for success. Apprentices will integrate quickly into our operations, boosting productivity and improving in-house training time. Supporting these initiatives helps create a sustainable talent pipeline, fostering the next generation of skilled engineers who will drive innovation and long-term business growth.”

Each half-day module is priced at £195 per person, with a minimum of three participants per course. The full programme includes 16 turning courses and 15 milling courses, and all modules focus on practical skills designed to boost productivity and reduce downtime.