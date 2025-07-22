TV Doctor Hilary Jones named as expert advisor to West Yorkshire-based menopause brand

West Yorkshire-based menopause brand M-Club has announced Dr Hilary Jones, a familiar face on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" and "Lorraine,” as its official independent advisor for its range of menopause products.

General Practitioner, presenter and author, Dr Hilary, is known for empowering people to learn more about their bodies. He is well regarded for his straightforward but compassionate approach to talking about the menopause and is passionate about removing the stigma to help women better manage the mental and physical changes that they may experience.

Dr Hilary’s wife and fitness presenter Dee Jones has also come on board as an advisor. Dee has previously worked as a fitness expert on GMTV, as well as contributing to radio stations including BBC Radio 5, helping people to get active. The pair will advise on perimenopause and menopause-related medical and wellbeing matters.

M-Club is designed to support women in navigating every stage and sign of menopause with confidence, with clinically backed, hormone-free solutions that address hot flushes, mood changes, sleep disturbances and more.

Formulated by experts, the collection is available on the high street and includes 18 affordable, high-quality products such as Dry Eye drops, supplement sprays, shampoo and conditioner, aromatherapy and cooling mist.

M-Club was created by innovative healthcare company, The Body Doctor, in response to the demand for more dedicated menopause products on the UK market. Dr Hilary has been a brand ambassador for The Body Doctor for over 10 years and works closely with sub-brand The Eye Doctor, with a specialism in ophthalmology.

Alongside its product range, M-Club is building a community where women can connect and share their experiences and challenges in dealing with menopause. Expert advice from Dr Hilary and Dee will be available on their website.

On his appointment, Dr Hilary said: “I have worked with the team at The Body Doctor for over a decade now, being an ambassador and champion for their Eye Doctor products which offer a simple, yet highly effective and reusable solution for Dry Eyes.

“Having seen this success, it is a pleasure to advise the team with M-Club, a brand which shares my mission to tackle the stigma around the menopause and support the overall wellbeing of women experiencing it. I am looking forward to working with M-Club alongside my wife Dee as we guide them on the medical and wellbeing aspects of the brand.”

Sue Grant MBE, Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Body Doctor Ltd, added: “We are so thrilled to welcome Dr Hilary and Dee onto the M-Club team as independent advisors. We have built a strong relationship with them over the years through our work with The Eye Doctor and look forward to benefitting from their expert advice as we take M-Club from strength to strength.”