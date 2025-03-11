TV win for Yorkshire-based worker co-op Suma Wholefoods

West Yorkshire based worker co-op, Suma Wholefoods, has won the Sky Zero Footprint Fund: Local Heroes competition in the North, securing a local TV advertising campaign through AdSmart from Sky.

Launched in 2021, The Sky Zero Footprint Fund initiative was created to inspire positive behaviour change and help start-ups and established brands accelerate their sustainable initiatives nationally, using the power of TV.

After a competitive pitching process, Suma was delighted to learn that they had won the Northern regional spot. They are now preparing to work with their nominated production agency on their first-ever TV advert, which will air between May and September 2025.

Suma is one of the largest co-operatives of their kind in Europe, working together and bound by seven co-operative principles, which aim to improve society and support suppliers and customers.

Suma have always put environmental and social goals at the heart of everything they do, and want to use their co-op as a force for good.

As a worker’s coop, Suma believe there is strength in numbers, and that they can achieve more by supporting and partnering with their local community.

According to the judges, Suma stood out for:

Our commitment to plant-based and vegetarian products

Aiming to reduce Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 90% by 2035

Supporting community initiatives, including food banks, charities and local clean-ups.

An equal-wage model and strong advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

Suma’s dream is to inspire people to reconnect with their high streets, champion their local independents, and rediscover a sense of belonging within their communities, something they hope their new advert will support.

Rebecca Kinnard, who works in marketing and product development at Suma and led the pitch, said: “Winning the Local Heroes Award means the world to us. As a worker-owned co-op, we’ve worked tirelessly to ensure sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, from reducing CO2 emissions to supporting local communities. This recognition will allow us to further expand our efforts and make an even bigger impact.”

David Sanderson, Director of AdSmart Local and Development at Sky Media, added: “These winning businesses are raising the bar for sustainability, proving that it’s possible to make a positive impact while scaling your business. We’re immensely proud to support these local heroes by helping them reach the right audiences with targeted regional advertising, enabling them to share their inspiring stories and drive real, transformative change.”

Suma is a wholefood collective founded in 1977 by a liberally-minded group of people who believed there was a better way, and actively set out to create it.

Today they deliver over 7,000 vegetarian, natural, responsibly sourced products to businesses and communities across the UK and internationally. They are one of the largest equal pay worker owned co-ops in Europe, working together to improve our society and support our suppliers and customers.