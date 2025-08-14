Twinkl strengthens Executive Team with high-quality appointments in Technology and Education

Twinkl, a world-leading provider of educational resources, has today announced the appointment of two new Executive Directors to its senior leadership team.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remo Gettini has joined as Chief Technology Officer, and Stuart Parker-Tyreman is joining as Chief Education Officer on September 1.

These appointments mark a significant step in the company’s evolution, reinforcing its dual commitment to cutting-edge technology and high-impact educational practice. As Twinkl expands its global footprint and product portfolio, these strategic leadership roles will ensure innovation and pedagogy remain at the core of its mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad