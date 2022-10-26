Two 18th century holiday homes in Filey with original features are being sold by Christie & Co

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co is offering for sale, Lucasland and Denmark House in Filey, which have been owned and managed by North Yorkshire Coast Holidays (NYCH) for the past 10 years.

A spokesman said: “With an average of 1.4m people visiting the North Yorkshire Coast annually, Lucasland and Denmark house benefit greatly from large numbers of tourists travelling through the area.

“Split over three former barns, which have been sympathetically restored and renovated into three self-contained cottages, Lucasland provides accommodation for up to eighteen guests.”

Denmark House is a Grade II listed property that offers holiday accommodation for up to eight people. It has many original features, including beamed ceilings, cast-iron fireplaces, and a Victorian roll-top bath. The property also has a large garden with an eight-seat hot tub, enclosed by a 30ft original stone wall.

The current owner, Kevin Wardell, said: “Our family-run business has been established for over 10 years and we have established a loyal client base, with around 80% of our guests returning each year.

"Our five-star accommodation has fantastic reviews and Lucasland is known for being a unique vacation spot, with its chalk barn conversions, hot tub and private pub, where guests can pull their own pints.

"Our adjoining property, Denmark House is a 1780-listed building located in the village square, with its hot tub nestled in a private walled garden. It is with great sadness that we look to release two of our flagship family assets, which still have a tremendous opportunity for growth but we look forward to finding a new owner to take them forward.”

Alex Rex, the senior business agent handling the sale, added: “This is a unique business. It offers the opportunity for someone to purchase a beautiful property to live in, and trade the complex next door, or to trade both units as holiday accommodation. The quality of the renovation is fantastic.

"A purchaser could add this to a current portfolio and find that they have a turnkey business that will generate an income straight away, but the really appealing side of a business like this is that anyone from any background can turn their hand to it.