Residents and visitors to Knaresborough have been left in shock after the sudden closure of a popular restaurant after more than six years in business.

Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria in Castle Courtyard, Knaresborough, will close on Sunday January 12 despite the “best efforts” of the owners and staff.

In a social media post, owner Vivien said they were “completely heart broken” to share the news.

They said: “With heavy heart, with reason out of our control we announce the closing of Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria.

"This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and we are so sad to say goodbye, after nearly 7 years, we will close our doors on Sunday 12th of January.

"Despite our best efforts and lots of financial investments we have failed to overcome the challenges caused by the expenses of running a restaurant nowadays.”

The takeaway portion of the business will remain in operation, a later post confirmed.

“We will get in touch with all reservations in the coming days”, the post continued.

"Whom ever has bought gift vouchers they can be used at the takeaway.

“We would like to thank our staff, past and present, for being such an integral part of our business and for helping us to provide so many wonderful experiences to our countless guests over the years.

"Restaurant work is not easy. It takes commitment, thick skin, and a really good sense of humour.

"There are no words that clearly express the love we feel for our staff that worked so hard to keep the vision alive.

It is so rare to find such a committed, hardworking, talented, and friendly staff anywhere. We became a family.”

The restaurant also thanked diners whether they had been “dining for years or just found us”.

The post continued: “We are grateful for your continued support and loyalty; you are the direct reason for our success.

"You trusted us with your most treasured events: birthday celebrations, graduation dinners, first dates, marriage proposals, engagement parties, baby showers and celebrations of life, and many other completely routine and sometimes totally extraordinary moments.

“What an incredible journey it has been.”

In a later post, the owner urged visitors to Knaresborough to “shop local” and “use it or lose it”.

"Now it's maybe too late for my restaurant but it's not too late for the other amazing businesses in Knaresborough.

"I know from first hand that my business is not the only one who maybe not gonna be able to face the challenges coming.

“Please please please shop local because remember, use it or lose it.

“There are less and less small independent businesses, we have to make sure they Survive this winter and have a chance to get stronger in the summer.

“We always seemed really busy on weekend but unfortunately we been extremely quiet during the week. So don't think for a second because a business looks busy when you are there it is not struggling.”

Many took to social media gutted by the announcement.

Lesley Elsie Bland said: “Absolutely gutted!!! We have had some lovely food here. Will be trying to make it before you close you will be missed!!”