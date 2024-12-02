Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gleeson said the schemes would add a collective 466 new homes to the region’s residential pipeline.

Leeds-based Edward Architects has worked on architecture across both developments, which include a former main colliery plot in Doncaster, and a former railway goods sidings site in Leeds.

Adam Layhe, regional managing director at Gleeson Homes said: “These two regeneration projects are demonstrative of our success at transforming brownfield sites into thriving communities alongside providing high-quality, affordable homes for those who need them the most.

Two regeneration housing schemes are underway in Yorkshire

“We’re proud to contribute to the local housing pipeline and bring much-needed homes to Doncaster and Leeds.”

The Danum Glade development in Doncaster will transform a vacant brownfield site into a development featuring 333 new homes.

Edward Architects completed outline planning and reserve matters consent for the site, which is located on the former former Yorkshire main colliery plot in Warmsworth, Doncaster.

Part of the former colliery to the south of the site has been redeveloped as Edlington Country Park and will also include a proposed pedestrian woodland trail and new access road from Broomhouse Lane.

The practice also completed detailed planning consent, site design and layout, as well as being the ecology and natural landscape lead, on Waterloo Sidings in Halton Moor, Leeds.

The site a former railway goods sidings site, which will house 133 new homes.