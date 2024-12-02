Two schemes underway in Yorkshire to transform brownfield sites into over 466 new homes
Gleeson said the schemes would add a collective 466 new homes to the region’s residential pipeline.
Leeds-based Edward Architects has worked on architecture across both developments, which include a former main colliery plot in Doncaster, and a former railway goods sidings site in Leeds.
Adam Layhe, regional managing director at Gleeson Homes said: “These two regeneration projects are demonstrative of our success at transforming brownfield sites into thriving communities alongside providing high-quality, affordable homes for those who need them the most.
“We’re proud to contribute to the local housing pipeline and bring much-needed homes to Doncaster and Leeds.”
The Danum Glade development in Doncaster will transform a vacant brownfield site into a development featuring 333 new homes.
Edward Architects completed outline planning and reserve matters consent for the site, which is located on the former former Yorkshire main colliery plot in Warmsworth, Doncaster.
Part of the former colliery to the south of the site has been redeveloped as Edlington Country Park and will also include a proposed pedestrian woodland trail and new access road from Broomhouse Lane.
The practice also completed detailed planning consent, site design and layout, as well as being the ecology and natural landscape lead, on Waterloo Sidings in Halton Moor, Leeds.
The site a former railway goods sidings site, which will house 133 new homes.
Oliver Smith, associate at Edward Architects said: “It was refreshing to work on these historical, former national rail and coal board site schemes. We worked on both projects from the very early stages, so it’s satisfying to see the evolution of the scheme from conception through to construction.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.