Two ​Sewell Group consultancy businesses to merge

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

East Yorkshire-based Shared Agenda and Leeds-headquartered Community Ventures will merge from January next year, creating new larger estates consultancy Sewell Advisory. The new business will employ more than 60 people, and operate across the UK.

The two businesses have already been working together on projects for some time, with both being part of the wider Sewell Group of companies. Current Community Ventures Chief Executive Emma Bolton will become CEO of new company Sewell Advisory, with Shared Agenda Chief Executive Tim Wigglesworth moving to a role as Director of Partnerships across the wider Sewell Group, and also continuing as Chief Executive of Hull Citycare.