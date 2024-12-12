Two ​Sewell Group consultancy businesses to merge

Hull-headquartered Sewell Group has announced plans to merge two of its estates consultancy businesses, forming a new company that will offer strategic advice to public sector organisations.
Published 12th Dec 2024
East Yorkshire-based Shared Agenda and Leeds-headquartered Community Ventures will merge from January next year, creating new larger estates consultancy Sewell Advisory. The new business will employ more than 60 people, and operate across the UK.

The two businesses have already been working together on projects for some time, with both being part of the wider Sewell Group of companies. Current Community Ventures Chief Executive Emma Bolton will become CEO of new company Sewell Advisory, with Shared Agenda Chief Executive Tim Wigglesworth moving to a role as Director of Partnerships across the wider Sewell Group, and also continuing as Chief Executive of Hull Citycare.

Ms Bolton said: “This merger shows we’re a key player in the estates consultancy industry and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

