Two thousand new homes set to be built in Leeds suburb of Whinmoor

White Laithe Developments, as part of a consortium of landowners, has secured permission for the residential-led development in Whinmoor.
The firm said the move could facilitate significant job creation in the area. The application also includes a local centre, a primary school, public open space and part of the East Leeds Orbital Road, as well as the houses.
It will be based on a circa 250-acre site comprised of three adjacent parcels of land, off Coal Road and Skelton Lane, between the A58 Wetherby Road and the A64 York Road.
It will feature a mix of market and affordable homes from two-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom townhouses.
Leeds City Council is required to deliver 51,952 new dwellings between 2017 and 2033, with a target that 3,247 dwellings per year should be delivered.
Peter Garrett, managing director of Keyland Developments, one of the JV partners, said; “The planning consent has facilitated an entirely new extension of Leeds to bring about much-needed housing and associated community facilities as well as a vital new road connection.
“The development has the potential to deliver a multitude of economic and social benefits, including significant job creation, and we are pleased to have played a role in unlocking its potential.”
John Carter, director at Evans Property Group, a JV partner, added; “Developments of this scale have the ability to ensure the long-term success of cities and we are delighted that this strategic site at Whinmoor will be brought to life as a vibrant mixed-use development with a community at its heart.”