Two thousand new homes set to be built in Leeds suburb of Whinmoor

White Laithe Developments, as part of a consortium of landowners, has secured permission for the residential-led development in Whinmoor.

The firm said the move could facilitate significant job creation in the area. The application also includes a local centre, a primary school, public open space and part of the East Leeds Orbital Road, as well as the houses.

It will be based on a circa 250-acre site comprised of three adjacent parcels of land, off Coal Road and Skelton Lane, between the A58 Wetherby Road and the A64 York Road.

It will feature a mix of market and affordable homes from two-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom townhouses.

Leeds City Council is required to deliver 51,952 new dwellings between 2017 and 2033, with a target that 3,247 dwellings per year should be delivered.

Peter Garrett, managing director of Keyland Developments, one of the JV partners, said; “The planning consent has facilitated an entirely new extension of Leeds to bring about much-needed housing and associated community facilities as well as a vital new road connection.

“The development has the potential to deliver a multitude of economic and social benefits, including significant job creation, and we are pleased to have played a role in unlocking its potential.”