Typhoo Tea filed to appoint administrators last Wednesday. However, London-listed Supreme confirmed talks over a deal last week and said on Monday it has completed a rescue deal to buy the historic brand. Supreme said it will pay a total of £10.2 million to buy Typhoo, in a deal which values the brand’s stock and trade debts at £7.5 million.

Typhoo generated revenues of around £20 million for the year to September 30, with a pre-tax loss of around £4.6 million.

The new owner said it plans to run Typhoo on a “capital-light, outsourced manufacturing model” in a bid to improve profits.

Library photo of a cup of Typhoo tea being stirred.

The collapse followed several years of declining sales, mounting debts and even a break-in at Typhoo’s Wirral factory last year.

Insolvency specialists at Kroll were ultimately appointed to oversee the administration process and strike a sale deal. It is understood the business has less than 100 employees.

The move is part of a strategy by Supreme to expand its operations away from vaping, after buying soft drinks business Clearly Drinks earlier this year, before a planned Government crackdown on disposable vapes.

