UK bed manufacturer ComfoRest unveils user-friendly website

Yorkshire-based ComfoRest, known for its homegrown mattresses and beds, has launched a newly redesigned website to better showcase its diverse range of products.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ComfoRest, a prominent manufacturer based in West Yorkshire, has just unveiled its new UK website, featuring user-friendly design improvements aimed at enhancing customer experience. Specialising in locally crafted ottoman and divan beds as well as a range of mattresses, the company’s refreshed online platform seeks to make finding the perfect sleep solutions easier for customers nationwide.

The redesigned website provides clear, detailed demonstrations of ComfoRest's highly customisable product offerings, enabling visitors to search and tailor their bed purchases by choosing from an extensive range of colours, fabrics, storage options and headboard styles. All products continue to be manufactured in-house, supporting Yorkshire craftsmanship and ensuring rigorous quality control standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At ComfoRest, we're more than just a bedding company; we're your partners in achieving better sleep," said a spokesperson for the company. “Discover our collection via our new website today, and let us help you find your perfect match.”

A ComfoRest craftsman reviews fabric swatches beside a divan bed, mirroring the custom-options now available through the company’s new UK website.

Established more than a decade ago, ComfoRest has gained recognition for its commitment to creating robust, comfortable, and stylish bedding solutions, all meeting rigorous British standards. In addition to divan and ottoman beds, the company’s mattress range covers various firmness levels and material preferences. Selections range from memory foam models offering medium-firm support, natural filler materials such as silk and cashmere, through to specialised orthopaedic designs for enhanced spinal alignment and comfort.

ComfoRest also highlights its practical bedroom solutions, including ottoman beds that offer spacious hidden storage compartments. Their divan beds similarly provide extensive under-bed storage drawers, balancing functionality with elegance in bedroom furniture designs.

Recognising the often-complex logistics of bed assembly and old bed disposal, the company offers additional services such as professional assembly and removal for customer convenience and seamless home integration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Wake up refreshed, not sore. Our ergonomic mattresses and beds offer undisturbed, restorative sleep with full-body support. At ComfoRest, we're committed to quality sleep and a clutter-free sanctuary, with mattresses, divans and ottoman beds crafted for comfort and smart storage.”

The company is encouraging potential customers to explore the features and customisation possibilities of its product lines through the newly launched online platform, offering direct access to its knowledgeable team to advise on personalised sleep solutions.