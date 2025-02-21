UK businesses have been cutting jobs at fastest rate since 2020, says new data

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activity across the UK’s private sector has nonetheless risen this month, propped up by the growing services industry. Data from S&P Global showed that a decline in staffing numbers in February was the sharpest since November 2020. Job-cutting was largely in response to higher payroll costs, with pressure to increase wages driving up business expenses, coupled with weak demand, it found.

The headline S&P Global flash UK composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI), based on preliminary data, reported a reading of 50.5 for February, down from January’s 50.6. Any score above 50.0 indicates that activity is growing, while any score below means it is contracting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the early data for February indicates that “business activity remained largely stalled for a fourth successive month, with job losses mounting amid falling sales and rising costs”.

UK businesses have been slashing jobs at the fastest rate in more than four years, with upcoming Budget cost rises “intensifying” the pace of cuts, a new survey has revealed. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

“The lack of growth alongside rising price pressures points to a stagflationary environment which will present a growing dilemma for the Bank of England,” he said.

Input cost inflation increased in February for the fourth month in a row, according to the survey, which businesses largely linked to higher salary payments and the impact of suppliers seeking to pass on upcoming increases to employer national insurance contributions.