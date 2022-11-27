The CEO of cyber security specialists Linten Technologies has urged businesses to increase the length of online passwords amid growing fears of a surge in cyber-attacks.

Steve Allan, CEO and founder of Linten Technologies, has warned that it is imperative firms act now by strengthening their passwords as the number of cyber security breaches in businesses continues to rise.

“There is a real danger that UK businesses won’t be ready for what could have a devastating impact on their operations,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Passwords are undoubtedly the cyber security gatekeepers for most firms. It is vital that these are robust so, if an attack happens, they effectively act as a first line of defence before hackers gain access.

Businesses are being urged to increase the length of online passwords amid growing fears of a surge in cyber-attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Research has shown that by simply adding one extra letter, digit or symbol to a password can make all the difference.

“Typically, a 10-character password can take hackers just 26 minutes to break, whereas a password with 11 characters can take about three days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning follows a series of high-profile attacks by pro-Russian hackers on the FBI website and Australian private health insurer Medibank in recent weeks.