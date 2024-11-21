UK can meet its ambitious clean energy goals but only if we act now - Drax CEO Will Gardiner

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the unveiling of The National Energy Systems Operator’s (NESO) report ‘Clean Power 2030’, brought welcome clarity on the ‘achievable’ energy pathways we need to see to reach the ambitious but necessary goals set for 2030.

It’s a seismic moment for the sector, particularly as we acknowledge the roadmap towards delivering energy security, high skilled, well-paid jobs and achieving our climate targets.

It puts optimism ahead of cynicism and should give us all the motivation to meet these challenges head on over the coming years.

Will Gardiner is CEO of Drax Group

Drax fully supports the report’s case for building a flexible and resilient grid, capable of integrating increasing amounts of renewable energy. That flexibility, however, will only come with the right combination of technologies.

We stand ready to help the government deliver this agile and flexible power system, as part of a UK led clean energy revolution, that prevents our dependency on fossil fuels sold on unpredictable international markets.

It is therefore vital that we see rapid decision-making from government in order to forge ahead with our plans to invest billions in renewable flexible electricity.

Drax Power Station’s secure biomass generation, and our intention to double the capacity of our pumped hydro site, Cruachan Power Station, are essential to achieving the pathways set out by the NESO.

These long-term projects will support British energy security, ensuring that millions of homes have power when they need it, not just when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining.

Plans to deploy bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) at Drax Power Station could be a real game changer, not only for the country’s clean energy mission - by removing four million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year by 2030, but by supercharging growth in a region that could be left behind in the transition away from fossil fuels.

We estimate that 10,000 new jobs could be created in Yorkshire and the Humber at the peak of BECCS installation, and the technology is currently the only industrial-scale way of generating renewable power, while simultaneously removing carbon from the atmosphere.

It’s not just BECCS that could prove essential to achieve a clean, flexible power grid. Moving towards a grid that relies heavily on intermittent renewable sources like wind and solar means the need for effective energy storage has never been more pressing.

Our pumped hydro storage site at Cruachan Power Station plays a pivotal role in the UK’s current Long-Duration Electricity Storage (LDES) capabilities, and both pathways in the report single out LDES as vital, requiring an increase from 3GW to 5-8GW in 2030.

Whilst we should celebrate how the UK has led the climate fight, particularly with the recent symbolic end to coal power generation, both government and industry must work together now to ensure this does not become a victory lap.

Every delay threatens the hard work we have already accomplished on the journey towards a fair and equitable energy transition.

The window of opportunity is narrowing. If we want to future-proof our energy system, reduce our carbon footprint, and ensure that the UK remains a competitive player in the global economy, the time to act is now. At Drax, we can see firsthand the immense potential of these technologies.

But potential alone is not enough. We must push forward with speed, scale, and commitment to create the clean energy grid of the future.