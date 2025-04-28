UK companies could face £200,000 for not complying with EEA

A York-based web development firm is urging UK companies who sell goods or services in Europe to act fast or face could face fines of up to £200,000 (€250,000) for failing to comply with the European Accessibility Act 2025, which comes into effect in June 2025.

Website and software development firm I-Finity is urging UK companies operating in the EU to take immediate action on website accessibility – not just to make them more accessible and avoid potential disastrous fines, but also as a way to reach new audiences and boost brand reputation.

The European Accessibility Act 2025

The European Accessibility Act 2025 (EEA) – also known as Directive (EU) 2019/882 – aims to increase digital accessibility across the EU.

Mandy Huntington, Chief Commercial Officer at I-Finity

This means if your company operates in the EU, your website must all be fully accessible to all people, no matter what disabilities they may have.

The EEA came into effect in April 2019 with the deadline for final implementation June 28, 2025. It impacts all businesses operating in the EU with more than 10 workers.

This includes UK businesses who sell goods to Europe, sell services in Europe or have offices or bases in Europe.

Fines are given for both non-compliance and on-going daily penalties. Non-compliance fines range from between €5,000 to €20,000 per issue. Ongoing daily fines can be as much as €1,000 per day.

Fines are based on both severity and context. This means that sites that are expected to have high levels of accessibility – education and public information – will face higher fines for non-compliance.

Companies that are in risk of being fined will be contacted and given time to fix any issues.

Public sector bodies also have comply to ensure their websites and apps align with current Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards and have to publish an accessibility statement.

Even though the UK is no longer a member of the EU, this is still a legal requirement for public bodies.

Does it apply to you?

While the main target for the EEA is websites and apps, it also applies to a range of devices and interfaces, including:

ATMs, ticketing, and check-in machines

Smartphones

TV equipment related to digital television services

Telephony services and related equipment

Services related to air, bus, rail, and waterborne passenger transport

Banking services

E-books

E-commerce

However, microenterprises (businesses with fewer than 10 employees and an annual turnover not exceeding €2 million) are exempt from the EAA's requirements.

Mandy Huntington, Chief Commercial Officer at I-Finity, said: “For private sector businesses, it’s important to comply although not written into law yet – our government has made no formal announcements about EAA 2025 as a local law.

“But if we look at EA regulations like GDPR, then there may come a time when the UK may confirm up its position on EAA.”

Mandy believes that UK firms have more to gain by complying: “Offering a more inclusive, improved online experience for more people helps you reach new markets and enhance your brand reputation.

“Inclusion, diversity and equality are core to every responsible business – this cannot be achieved if you’re not providing accessible websites.