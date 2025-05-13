UK employees are among the most dissatisfied in Europe: Can AI in HR lead to a happiness resurgence?

According to data, the United Kingdom is struggling to foster happy workplaces and is lagging behind the rest of Europe in terms of employee satisfaction.

Could the artificial intelligence boom help to make HR’s management of happiness improve in the future?

Almost 90% of the UK workforce is disengaged, suggests a recent Gallup survey. It’s estimated that this widespread lack of engagement is causing businesses to lose £6.8 trillion globally each year, or 9% of global GDP.

With just 10% of employees feeling engaged with their work in the United Kingdom, the nation trails the rest of Europe, which averages 13% for engagement. However, the likes of France and Italy fell to the bottom of the pile, recording 7% and 5% for engagement, respectively.

There are many reasons that can contribute to workplace dissatisfaction stemming from disengagement, including a flawed recruitment process, ineffective onboarding, or a lack of HR responsiveness to the needs of workers.

However, the ongoing AI boom is starting to generate use cases that suggest a change could be afoot.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the emerging ways in which AI is helping to build greater satisfaction for UK employees:

Enhancing Hiring Processes

According to a 2024 survey from SHRM, recruitment, interviewing, and hiring are the top areas where organisations are using AI to support their HR-related activities, with 64% of respondents highlighting the area as their priority.

This can help to improve employee engagement and satisfaction by recruiting them to the most suitable roles for their skills.

Using artificial intelligence tools, it’s becoming far easier to efficiently sift through CVs to identify the candidates best positioned to advance to an interview, with less chance of suitable applicants failing to fit the criteria.

Because large language models (LLMs) are excellent at contextually interpreting texts, it’s far easier for the technology to build an understanding of CVs and cover letters to develop a more holistic overview of candidates and their suitability.

This technology can be deployed at scale, helping to take the search for talent and culture fits globally.

Data-Driven Appraisals

Another key cause of disengagement stems from a lack of acknowledgement for perceived hard work. It can be extremely difficult for HR professionals to accurately monitor the output of employees to deliver appraisals.

Artificial intelligence tools can analyse employee performance data throughout a given timeframe based on factors like completed tasks, project involvement, and peer feedback.

Generative AI analytics can convert these insights into comprehensive reports that highlight the strengths and weaknesses of each team member, as well as their progress over time. This helps to remove the fallacies of human perceptions and stops bias creeping in or the damaging impact of less outspoken workers feeling overlooked.

Onboarding Consistency

Onboarding is a key part of creating an engaged workforce and builds competencies that can help to improve the overall satisfaction of employees.

Artificial intelligence tools can enhance the onboarding process by automating administrative tasks and offering real-time support for more personalised experiences.

These personalised journeys mean that you can allow new hires to learn at their own pace and prioritise areas that matter the most for their roles.

AI onboarding allows HR departments to transition new hires into their roles, helping them to feel supported as soon as they start their first day and providing a more engaging and positive experience that they can build on.

Intuitive Self-Service

The very mention of HR self-service can invoke memories of endless scrolling through troubleshooting and FAQ pages looking for a non-existent response to a query, but the age of generative AI is helping to turn a corner on inadequate employer services.

Generative AI platforms are capable of leveraging more conversational workflows for employees and tailored information for their specific needs, helping fewer workers to feel lost when something’s on their mind or anything needs clearing up.

LLMs have quickly evolved into a leading resource for HR departments to help with more administrative tasks, and we’re likely to see these generative tools continue to enhance self-service platforms intuitively across a vast number of industries.

Integrating AI

Building an AI strategy to support your human resources department can be an excellent way to mitigate the volume of employees who are actively disengaged in their roles and to build sustainable productivity into the future.

AI initiatives can help to deliver stronger engagement among your workforce through tailored training, easy-to-find troubleshooting, and a more comprehensive talent acquisition strategy.