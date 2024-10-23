UK employees facing increased mental and physical health challenges, report claims

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The findings, based on responses from over 2,000 workers, highlight a widening gap between what employees say they need and the support offered by employers.

According to the report, nearly three in 10 employees have seen decline in their mental wellbeing over the past year. 27 per cent, however said they had experiences improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, 74 per cent of people said they were concerned about rising living costs, with burnout, stress, and financial worries also cited as significant contributors to worsening mental health.

UK employees are facing increasing mental and physical health challenges, exacerbated by insufficient workplace support and the rising cost of living, according to a new report from wellbeing provider Westfield Health. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Vicky Walker, group director of people at Westfield Health, said: “Evidence shows that happy and healthy employees are the most productive.

"We now urge employers to invest in people’s health and wellbeing, and more importantly, clearly communicate the available support to ensure employees benefit from these resources.”

Productivity has also dropped according to the report. 45 per cent of employees said their mental health has affected their work in the past 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over one in four employees reported no access to wellbeing support at work, and said where resources are available, they are often underutilised. 60 per cent of workers with access to wellbeing programs said they had never used them.

The report also found that while employees at SMEs are less likely to have access to wellbeing programs, they are more likely to use them when available.

Over six in 10 employees who have used wellbeing support found it helpful, though 42 per cent said they had never been asked for feedback on what they actually need.

Nearly four in 10 workers said they would want access to private health insurance, while 29 per cent said they prefer the value a 24/7 GP line. 24 per cent said they would appreciate mental health days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health check-ups, access to counselling, and access to a gym were also cited as valued wellbeing benefits.

Ms Walker added: “The data paints a clear picture: employees are struggling, and businesses need to take proactive steps to address workers’ health and wellbeing.

"Companies must act now. Adding comprehensive support, whether it’s mental health training, an EAP or health cash plan to employee benefits packages and ensuring clear communication around them will make a world of difference.”

“The cost of inaction—financially and in terms of employee health—will continue to rise unless more robust support systems are implemented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad