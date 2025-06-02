UK factory production contracts for eighth consecutive month
The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 46.4 in May, up from 45.4 in April.
Any reading above 50 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting.
It was, however, a stronger performance than expected, with economists having predicted a reading of 45.1 for the month.
Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “May PMI data indicate that UK manufacturing faces major challenges, including turbulent market conditions, trade uncertainties, low client confidence and rising tax-related wage costs.
“Downturns in output, new orders and new export business have continued, and business optimism has stayed subdued by the historical standards of the survey.
“There are some signs of manufacturing turning a corner, though.
“PMI indices tracking output and new orders have moved higher in each of the past two months, suggesting the downturn is easing, and came in better than the earlier flash estimates for May.”
The report from S&P Global said that companies had scaled back production in response to “reduced intakes of new work from both domestic and overseas clients.”
The report said that the drop in new business volumes came amid reports of a “general reluctance” among clients to commit to new contacts.
It cited weak global market conditions, low customer confidence and trade uncertainty as contributing factors, adding that cost pressures resulting from changes in last year’s Budget had also had an impact on a reluctance to spend from businesses.
The report said that recent good weather had, however, boosted sales for some manufacturers.
The report added: “Tariff uncertainty, government policy and global market turbulence were all mentioned by panellists as factors underlying a further decrease in new export orders during May.
“Foreign demand fell for the fortieth successive month, although the rate of contraction eased noticeably compared to the prior survey month.
“Weaker inflows of new work were reported from the EU and US markets.”
All three product categories monitored by the S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey – consumer, intermediate and investment goods – saw output and new orders contract. This was also seen across all company size categories.
The report said that there were also signs that small-scale producers were being hit “especially hard” by the downturn, and saw the steepest drops in new business and production
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.