UK growth is likely to slow, says major retailer Next

The high street bellwether said it is facing a £67m surge in its wage costs in the year to January 2026 after the Labour Government announced plans to increase employer national insurance contributions and the minimum wage from April.

It said it will need to push through an “unwelcome” 1 per cent rise in prices as part of efforts to help offset the hit.

Next also warned that sales growth will pull back sharply over the year ahead as the Budget measures – which both take effect in April – are set to hit jobs and send prices rising across the economy.

Retail giant Next has cautioned over slowing sales growth in 2025 and said it will need to hike prices due to the impact of recent Budget measures. (Photo supplied by Next)

It came as the firm reported a better than expected 5.7 per cent rise in underlying full-price sales for its fourth quarter so far, and upped its full-year pre-tax profit outlook once again, pencilling in a 10 per cent jump to £1.010bn.

This compares with previous guidance for a 9.5 per cent rise to £1.005 billion.

But over the new financial year to January 2026, it expects sales growth to slow to 3.5 per cent and for group profits to increase by a more muted 3.6 per cent to £1.05bn.

Next said: “We believe that UK growth is likely to slow, as employer tax increases, and their potential impact on prices and employment, begin to filter through into the economy.”

It also warned that overseas sales growth – which had surged to 24 per cent in 2024-25 – will fall back as it reins in marketing spend after investing heavily in this over the past year.

“We do not believe we can profitably increase our overseas marketing expenditure by the same percentage next year, and expect the growth to be closer to 20 per cent,” it said.

The firm said an expected 1 per cent increase in prices will offset around £13m of its higher wage bill.

It will look to make overall savings of £23m in the face of the cost increase, with measures also including “improved working practices and other operational efficiencies in our warehouses, distribution networks and stores”.

Charlie Huggins, manager of the ‘Quality Shares Portfolio’ at Wealth Club, commented: "Next has enjoyed a strong Christmas with its online business seeing an acceleration in sales growth in the fourth quarter, both in the UK and overseas.

"The year ahead is forecast to be more challenging, but Next still expects to grow sales and profit. It is a classic example of a strong business getting stronger.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “Next has delivered another classic update, following a stronger than expected Christmas showing.

"In typical fashion, the group continues to exceed previous estimates, up its profit guidance for the year yet again while providing a cautious outlook for the year to come – a positive cocktail which investors have almost come to expect.”