UKIB will move into its new city centre location at No.2 Whitehall Quay in early summer 2024 following the end of its current lease at One Embankment.

The bank will occupy three floors of the newly refurbished premises, alongside the National Infrastructure Commission and the Low Carbon Contracts Company. UKIB, which has almost 250 permanent staff, said the new space will also accommodate the bank’s changing needs as a larger and more established organisation.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Emmett, chief operating officer of UKIB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Emmett, chief operating officer of UKIB, said: "The fact UKIB is anchored in the city is a key part of the bank’s identity, and we are proud to have our headquarters here. Signing this long-term lease marks the next chapter in UKIB’s development and recognises the strength of the talent and expertise in the region’s vibrant financial ecosystem.

"Our new premises will provide a space that enables us to house our staff, meet with clients, attract the best talent and collaborate in our mission to tackle climate change and boost growth across the UK.”