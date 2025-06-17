UK investor confidence steady despite political and economic uncertainty

New generation of investors backs AI tools, crypto, and ESG principles

Investor confidence in the UK has remained stable in 2025 despite concerns around political leadership and economic instability, according to the sixth annual Investor Index, a study by AML Group and The Nursery Research & Planning.

Surveying 1,100 UK adults with at least £10,000 invested, the research revealed a mixed response to last year’s political shift. While 65% had expected a change in government to benefit their investments, only 35% believe it actually improved portfolio value. Nearly half (46%) reported a negative impact. Younger investors (aged 18 to 34) bucked the trend, with 72% saying the political transition had improved their investment outlook.

The data also shows a sharp increase in the use of ChatGPT among investors. Usage rose 11 percentage points to 33% overall, and to 70% among younger respondents. More than three-quarters (77%) of all investors said they believe the tool could offer reliable financial advice.

Cryptocurrency continues to gain ground, with 26% of investors holding crypto assets, a 5% increase from the previous year. At the same time, interest in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investing has grown, particularly among younger demographics. Nearly three-quarters of investors under 35 say they seek funds that reflect social and environmental considerations, up 20 percentage points from the previous year.

The headline confidence score from the index stood at 103 in 2025, just below last year’s 105 and well above post-pandemic levels of 62 (2020) and 82 (2021). This year’s figure is considered notable given that the survey coincided with the tariffs crisis, a period marked by significant market tension. Nearly half (47%) of younger investors said they view current conditions as an investment opportunity.

Other findings from the report include:

67% of investors say long-term investing has become more important.

44% of investors now value ESG considerations in their portfolios, a 5% rise.

26% of investors hold crypto, up from 21% the previous year.