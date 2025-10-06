UK Oil & Gas raises further £1m for transition to clean energy

UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) has announced that it has raised a further £1m which the firm plans to use in its transition to the clean energy market.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 16:45 BST

It comes after the company last week announced that it had raised £3m through a placing of shares, which it said it planned to use in its shift away from the petroleum exploration sector into hydrogen.

A large part of the company’s transition into the hydrogen market rests on a planned salt-carven hydrogen storage scheme in East Yorkshire.

The firm announced yesterday that due to “continued investor demand” it had accepted a further investment of £1m by means of a direct subscription of ordinary shares.

UK Oil & Gas is planning a salt-cavern hydrogen storage and generation project in East Yorkshire. Photo shows Bempton Cliffs, in East Yorkshire. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)placeholder image
Stephen Sanderson, UKOG's chief executive, said: “This week's successful funding, totalling £4.5m, now firmly places the company in a strong position to advance its full portfolio of hydrogen storage and generation projects towards timely fruition.

“We can now commence necessary studies to ensure we can deliver on our collaboration with National Gas, a key step that will strengthen our intended applications for government revenue support in the coming year."

UKOG previously announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with National Gas, the firm behind Project Union – a plan to build a pipeline which would create a “hydrogen backbone” across the country.

UKOG also announced at the end of September that it was advancing its transition from petroleum exploration work in the UK and Turkey to become a “pioneering” clean energy firm.

The firm said at the time that it plans to use its skills in subsurface exploration and engineering to develop salt cavern hydrogen projects in East Yorkshire and South Dorset.

Only three onshore areas in the UK are thought to have thick enough underground rock salt deposits for large-scale hydrogen caverns; East Yorkshire, Dorset and Cheshire.

UKOG’s projects will aim to harness excess hydrogen power, converting it into green hydrogen and storing it underground for future use when needed. The firm is aiming to deliver its first site by early 2030.

A statement issued by the company in September said: “It has been a year of shifting direction as the UKOG team have poured their energies into Clean Power, as the new Government likes to call renewable low carbon energy.

“The company's core skillsets can now be utilised to place its subsidiary company UK Energy Storage Ltd at the vanguard of providing the country with much-needed hydrogen storage.”

