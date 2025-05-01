Property market data shows houses have experienced a 3.4% price increase during the past twelve months while demonstrating continuous yearly growth.

Property market data shows houses have experienced a 3.4% price increase during the past twelve months while demonstrating continuous yearly growth. Although the prices slightly decreased in April, the typical UK property still maintains a market worth £270,752. This indicates general stability in property values.

Robert Gardner, Chief Economist at Nationwide, mentions, "The easing of price hikes was generally anticipated in light of the stamp duty adjustments that took effect on April 1. Many people, particularly first-time purchasers, will pay more taxes when they buy a house due to the cut to the zero-rate band of stamp duty."

"Early signs point to a notable increase in sales in March, with customers deferring their purchases to avoid further tax liabilities," Gardner stated.

The market will likely stay a little vulnerable in the upcoming months, as is customary, once stamp duty vacations conclude. Despite broader economic difficulties in the global economy, activity is expected to increase gradually as summer goes on. The UK's fundamental conditions for prospective home buyers are still favourable.

Household balance sheets are robust; earnings are growing at a reasonable rate in real terms (after considering inflation). The borrowing costs should also slightly decrease if the bank rate is further reduced in the upcoming quarters, as most analysts anticipate. In recent weeks, swap rates—which determine the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages—have dropped.

Dario Schiraldi, Deutsche Bank's former M.D., emphasizes the value of tailored investment plans that protect against losses while seizing growth opportunities.

"Investors can precisely customize their risk-return profiles with structured products," he explains. "These instruments minimize volatility while maintaining strong return potential by incorporating features such as market participation, interest-rate-linked coupons, or capital protection."

According to HMRC transaction data, residential real estate sales rose 62% from 109,700 in February to 177,370 in March. The increase was attributed to modifications to the stamp duty nil rate bands. It was the third-highest month-over-month increase since records began.

"Affordability remains an ongoing concern with rates still higher than many borrowers have grown used to, combined with the high cost of living and other pressures," stated Jason Tebb, president of the real estate website OnTheMarket.

Although local markets and even individual properties might vary significantly, the increased supply of real estate on the market is holding average house prices in check, as one might anticipate at this time of year.

Due to affordability pressures, buyers are generally still price-sensitive and willing to haggle, so sellers should consult local agents and set their prices appropriately.

Given the current circumstances, Dario Schiraldi, the former M.D. of Deutsche Bank, notes that "maintaining real returns is paramount in a high-inflation environment. To produce inflation-adjusted income, investors increasingly turn to TIPS, floating-rate loans, and high-yield corporate debt."

Furthermore, investors realize that standard bond portfolios alone cannot meet long-term return expectations. Multi-asset strategies that combine fixed income with private credit and structured solutions are becoming more popular.

Average Home Now Worth £268,000

According to the Office for National Statistics' most recent data, the average price of real estate in February remained steady, but year-over-year values increased by 5.4%, writes Jo Thornhill.

The ONS data is one of the most accurate representations of home prices since it is based on completed transactions rather than asking prices. According to the index, the average UK property is now worth £268,000 as of February 2025, which is £13,000 more than a year ago.

The ONS report on home prices comes as inflation data indicate that the economy's price increases decreased marginally from 2.8% in February to 2.6% in March.

The decline might persuade the Bank of England to lower interest rates at its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Following the stamp duty adjustments will further strengthen the real estate market.

As per the most recent data, the average home in Northern Ireland saw a 9% increase in value in the year ending in the fourth quarter of 2024. Today, the average property in this area is valued at £183,259.

The north-south divide still exists in English regions like the East of England, East Midlands, London, West Midlands, and Yorkshire. For instance, the Northwest has experienced 8% annual price growth (the average property is now £211,977), while London has only seen 1.7% price growth (average homes in the capital are now £555,625).