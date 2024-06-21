UK retail sales increased last month after rebound for clothing and furniture shops

The quantity of items bought rose by 2.9 per cent in May, following a fall of 1.8 per cent in April, the Office for National Statistics said. April’s data has been revised up from a previous estimate of a 2.3 per cent decrease.

The figure has beaten forecasts, with some economists expecting sales to rise by a softer 1.6 per cent last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volume of sales rose across most sectors last month, compared with April, when poor weather reduced the number of people shopping.

A rebound in the number of shoppers flocking to fashion and furniture stores helped boost retail sales last month, after wet weather dampened spending in April, according to new official figures. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Clothing retailers, furniture, footwear, sports equipment, games and toy stores had a strong month, thanks to more visitors, warmer weather and the impact of promotions.

Florists also helped drive a 3.5 per cent increase in total non-food store sales in May, which includes department stores and homeware shops.

This was the biggest monthly rise in three years, the ONS said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online clothes shopping also soared by nearly a tenth in May, while the total amount spent online across all sectors rose by 5.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, watches and jewellery retailers and second-hand goods stores were among those seeing a slight fall in spending compared with the previous month.

Experts said that a summer of sporting events is likely to prompt more spending, which could further boost retailers.

“The numerous bank holidays in May provided retailers with a much-needed sales boost, according to the latest figures from the ONS,” said Silvia Rindone, EY’s UK and Ireland retail lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A summer packed with high-profile sporting events such as Uefa Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympics, coupled with better weather and the possibility of political changes, could well be the catalyst for a resurgence in consumer confidence.

“While these upcoming events are beyond retailers’ control, they present a golden opportunity to drive sales.”

Oliver Vernon-Harcourt, head of retail at Deloitte, said the latest figures suggest that “recessionary behaviours are easing”, with more consumers “releasing their purse strings and spending on discretionary items such as clothing and furniture”.

Kris Hamer, Director of Insight at the British Retail Consortium, said: “The record warmth of May led to a small recovery in retail sales for the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad