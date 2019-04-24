UK’s largest tableware supplier in £15m expansion

The UK’s largest wholesale tableware supplier, Utopia Tableware, has moved into a new industrial unit as part of a £15m expansion.

Utopia bought the 168,000 sq ft One Langham Park building at Temple Normanton near Chesterfield.

The company said the move will enable it to increase capacity, hold more stock and promote its products around the world.

The sale was brokered by the Sheffield office of Knight Frank and JLL Nottingham office, acting on behalf of private equity and real estate investment firm, Cabot Properties, consolidating Utopia’s operations from several properties near to J29 of the M1.

Key to the expansion, which sees Utopia retaining one unit at Holmewood Industrial Park, was the need to relocate nearby, retaining staff, coupled with fast-access to the motorway and close proximity to the remaining unit.

Rebecca Schofield, partner at Knight Frank, said: “The sale of One Langham Park is a milestone for Utopia Tableware as it expands the business from three, mid-sized existing premises to consolidate most of its operations under one roof following substantial market share grow in 2018 and the start of 2019, both in the UK and overseas.

“The unit is just two miles from the company’s remaining depot at Holmewood Industrial Park and provides a high specification facility with 12 metre eaves height, 15 dock-level loading doors and large secure loading yard, key requirements for the business.”

Utopia Tableware is the largest UK based supplier of glass and tableware to the hospitality industry.

Its headquarters and main warehouse and distribution facility are in Chesterfield. It also has a showroom in London.

The new warehouse allows the company to hold more than 30,000 pallets under one roof.

The firm’s owner and chief executive Mark Rammell said: “This is a great opportunity for Utopia, it allows us to increase capacity and hold more stock throughout our whole hospitality range.

“Our total number of distributors has grown rapidly during 2018 and we now have over 1,100 sales representatives promoting our products across the world.”

He added: “The new warehouse facility has been purpose built to accommodate our hospitality division and we have also installed additional office space and a showroom at the new unit.”

The firm is now marketing its two vacant units.