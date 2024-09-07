UK Savings Week: How to set goals, stay motivated and sustainably build up funds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with UK Savings Week starting on Monday, now could be a great time to soak up some inspiration.

Whether you’re looking to repair some dents to your savings caused by summer holiday spending, or you’re even thinking as far ahead as budgeting for Christmas, putting a little money aside every now and then could really help to build your financial resilience over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Gall, head of savings and economics at the Building Societies Association (BSA), also believes having a savings buffer can help with our mental wellbeing.

Getting into a savings habit can be positive for multiple reasons.

“Having money in a savings pot not only makes us more resilient when things go wrong, it also improves our overall wellbeing, helping us to feel more optimistic and improving our ability to relax and sleep better,” says Gall.

“Building our savings with a good regular savings habit can also help us to achieve more of our dreams. Around half of UK adults already have a regular savings habit, but what matters is finding a pattern that works for you,” he adds.

Gall says having clear goals in mind can really help savers to stay focused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first step is to look at your incomings and outgoings, including asking yourself what you need as opposed to just want,” he says.

“Then it’s important to set a clear goal. Knowing what you are saving for and how much you need – whether it is the peace of mind from a rainy day fund, a holiday or a house extension – can keep you motivated and better able to resist temptations to spend on other things.”

He adds: “Savings don’t grow overnight, so you need to nurture the habit. Tell your friends or family about your savings aims, so that they can offer encouragement and support towards your goal.

“Finally, don’t deny yourself the occasional treat, but be more mindful when you allow yourself to spend. That way you are more likely to stay motivated to reach your savings goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t let a savings splurge or setback put you off your stride, and remind yourself that everyone makes mistakes from time to time.

There are also things you can do to “nudge” yourself back into better habits again, perhaps by setting up regular payments into your savings account, or “round-ups” in your banking app that will automatically deposit small amounts of money into savings when money is spent from a current account. Round-ups could be particularly useful if you don’t have big sums of money to put away, but you just want to get into the habit of saving regularly.

Pella Frost, head of everyday banking for HSBC UK, says the bank has a “savings goals” mobile banking app feature, which has seen customers creating 18,750 goals every month on average.

Launched April 2024, savers can choose from a list of short to medium-term goals, including travel, a new car or new business venture, and set the due date and amount target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frost adds: “Before opening a savings account, we recommend you review your budget so you know how much you can afford to lock away and for how long.”

Many people earn interest on their savings without paying tax. Under the Personal Savings Allowance, basic rate taxpayers can get up to £1,000 in annual savings interest tax-free. The tax year runs from April 6 to April 5 the following year.

It’s also worth remembering that ISAs don’t count towards the allo w ance. You can save up to £20,000 into ISAs each year.

Some employers run savings schemes, in addition to workplace pensions, so if you’re an employee it may be worth asking if anything is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad