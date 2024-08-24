UK stock market will become world's best performer in coming years, predicts investment expert Gervais Williams

Mr Williams, who is Head of Equities for Premier Miton Investors and author of books including The Retreat of Globalisation and The Future Is Small, told The Yorkshire Post that many listed British companies are well-positioned to perform exceptionally well as an ongoing pushback against globalisation continues across the world.

More than half of the quoted companies listed in London have a market capitalisation of less than £150m despite many of them operating with millions of pounds of turnover and hundreds of employees.

"The UK stock market will be the best performing stock market in the world for the next 20 years," said Mr Williams, whose company is an investor in National World which has a current market cap of around £48m.

Gervais Williams is optimistic for the future of the UK stock market. Picture: Martin James

"I think the best performing part of the best performing stock market in the world is likely to be the very small quoted companies.

"Most investors have been running away from the UK market, even small cap investors have moving up to mid-sized companies because they have had better returns. But it is those companies which are now going to become the best-performing part of the best-performing market in the world.”

He said an ongoing pushback against globalisation is set to feed through into changes in stock market activity.

"The renewed interest in localism is chiming with people and the stock market and mega caps are completely out of tune with this and that is unusual,” he said. “Normally the markets are ahead of the changes. I think in this case people are ahead of the changes and the markets will catch up."

Mr Williams added: “The electorate at large over the last 10 years have started saying, ‘I’ve heard about globalisation, I don’t trust it and I don’t really want it’. When given the chance like with Brexit and Trump, the electorate have said we want something different.

"It is a vote against continuity, more scale and imports. We’ve got to a stage where the compromises which come with globalisation have become so obviously unsatisfactory and Covid only exaggerated the folly of relying on long-distance suppliers.

"We believe that will lead to an equal profound change of behaviour in stock markets which will be moving away from the position at the moment about bigness, technology and the US. I think people will move to smallness and local companies and actively managed funds.”

He added: “National World is a quoted company and like many other quoted companies is standing on what looks like a very overlooked valuation. Being a PLC and being quoted, having a strong balance sheet and having net cash means it is able to withstand hardship in a way most companies probably can’t and much more importantly can thrive.

"Our clients are investors in National World because we see the risk-reward ratio as being a highly-attractive risk-reward ratio.”

Mr Williams highlighted the recent performance of Midlands-based utility supplier Yu Group, which Premier Miton has also invested in, as an example of the potential of small UK companies. In 2020 the firm had a market capitalisation of only £16m despite having sales of £101m and net cash balances of £12m. Its market cap now stands at over £240m.